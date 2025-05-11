Chairman APSCC welcomes Indo-Pak ceasefire agreement

Srinagar, May 10 Jagmohan Singh Raina, Chairman of Sikh Coordination Committee, has warmly welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, calling it a significant development. He stated that the decision would not only help establish peace along the borders but also pave the way for restoring trust between the people of both nations.

In a statement, Raina said that peace along the borders is a positive step not only for Kashmir but for the entire South Asian region. He congratulated the people of Kashmir as well as the citizens across the country on this important progress. He said that after decades of conflict and bloodshed, the decision by both countries to return to the negotiation table must be taken forward with seriousness.

He appealed to the leadership of both countries to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue. “Wars never solve problems,” said Raina. “Lasting peace, development, and the prosperity of the people in the region can only be ensured if both nations respect each other’s sentiments and continue the dialogue process.”

He further added that the people of Kashmir, who have lived through years of conflict and uncertainty, would feel the greatest relief from this decision. He expressed hope that this ceasefire would not be a temporary measure but would instead lay the foundation for lasting peace.

Raina also appealed to civil society, the media, and human rights organizations to not let this opportunity go to waste and to actively contribute to efforts aimed at promoting peace.