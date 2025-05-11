Gurudwara in B’la offers shelter to Uri evacuees

Baramulla, May 10: Amid the Indo-Pak tensions along the border, a powerful message of unity and compassion has emerged from North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, where the local Sikh community has turned its Gurudwara into a safe haven for families displaced by intense cross-border shelling.

The Gurudwara Cheivi Patshai in Baramulla town has welcomed several families fleeing from the border town of Uri, providing them with shelter, food, and emotional support at a time when fear grips many parts of Kashmir.

“We consider it our duty to help. In times like these, we don’t see religion or background—we see humanity,” said Paramjeet Singh, district president of the Gurudwara Committee, while speaking to Rising Kashmir. “Our doors will remain open for those in need.”

He added, “We are all one community. No matter the hardship, we’ll face it together.”

Among those taking refuge is a family from Laghama village in Uri, who described a terrifying escape after a sudden midnight shelling damaged their home. “We woke up to explosions, mirrors shattered. We had no time to think. We ran with just the clothes on our backs,” a family member said.

A student from the same family said she had never experienced such terror before. “The sounds, the fear, it’s all still with me. But the support we’ve received here has helped us feel safe again.”

Another displaced family, also from Uri, described the past few days as “nothing short of a nightmare.” They said the relentless shelling forced them out of their homes and into uncertainty, but finding shelter in the Gurudwara gave them hope. “The trauma was overwhelming, but here we have found some peace.”

The Baramulla district administration has been actively working to relocate families from high-risk areas to safer locations within the town. Temporary shelters have been set up and essential supplies are being provided to support the affected families.

Similar evacuations have taken place in Kupwara and Bandipora, where many families have been moved to safer zones. Relief operations are ongoing across multiple districts to ensure the displaced receive the help they need.