Another terrorist killed in Doda gunfight, toll reaches 02, Operation continues

Agencies
Another unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing gunfight in Sinoo area of Gandoha in Doda district on Wednesday.

A senior police officer told GNS that Another terrorist has been killed in the operation. The identity of the terrorists will be only ascertained once the operation concludes.

Earlier a joint team of Police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sinoo area on a very specific input.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding terrorist fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter.(GNS)

