“Goli will be answered with Gola:” HM Amit Shah on Op Sindoor amid chants of ‘Bharata mata ki jai’

Nanded, May 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the gathering during 'BJP Shankhnaad Jahir Sabha', in Nanded on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that Operation Sindoor has sent a message to the whole world that no one should trouble the Indian army, its people and its border, otherwise they will have to face the consequences.

He said so while addressing a public gathering in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, where he inaugurated the statue of former Mahrashtra Chief Minister Vasantrao Naik.

Speaking about Vasantrao Naik, he said, “Today, the OBC leader Vasant Naik’s statue is inaugurated. I fold my hands at him.” Multiple BJP leaders attended the gathering, including Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Bawankule.

Addressing the gathering on the larger issues of national concern, the Home Minister said, “Operation Sindoor has sent a message to the whole world that no one should trouble the Indian army, its people and its border, otherwise they will have to face the consequences. PM Modi has cleared that if someone attacks us, then ‘Goli’ will be answered with ‘Gola’,” Shah said.

While also taking a jibe at Congress, Shah added that the Narendra Modi-led government has replied with multiple strikes on Pakistan, with the most recent being Operation Sindoor.

“Pakistan has forgotten that the Congress, which was there 10-15 years ago has been changed. For 11 years there is Bharatiya Janata Party’s Narendra Modi government. They attacked on Uri, we retaliated with surgical strike. They attacked on Pulwama, we retaliated with air strike. And then they attacked in Pahalgam, we replied with Operation Sindoor and destroyed their terror hotspots,” Shah said.

Addressing the public gathering, he told the people to raise their fists and shout: “Raise your hands with me, on the successful Operation Sindoor, make fists and shout out ‘Bharata Mata ki jai’, ‘Jai Jai Jai Shivaji’.”

Speaking about the all-party delegation that is visiting multiple countries across the world to put forward India’s position against terrorism, Shah mentioned that the diplomatic effort will “unmask Pakistan’s face of terrorism.”

“After Operation Sindoor, PM Modi decided that it is the nation’s matter. So, all-party delegation of MPs will visit different countries and unmask Pakistan’s face of terrorism. Then, all-party delegations were formed,” he said.

While also hitting out at Shiv Sena (UBT), he mentioned that while its leaders criticised the delegation, the founder of the party, Balasaheb Thackeray would have praised the delegation. He said, “Then, all-party delegations were formed. Later, a top leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) commented on the delegation and said that ‘Yeh kiski baraat jaa rahi hai?’ Shiv Sena (UBT) used to be the party of Balasaheb Thackeray. If Balasaheb had been here, he would have appreciated PM Modi for Operation Sindoor.”

The Union Home Minister also highlighted the anti-naxal operation in Chhattisgarh, termed ‘Operation Black Forest,’ reiterating the resolve to end the red menace by March 31, 2026.

“Along with Operation Sindoor, one more operation was underway, Operation Black Forest. Under this operation in Chhattisgarh, our CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police and BSF, destroyed the hubs of naxals at the height of 5,000 ft and 31 naxals were killed. So far 36 more naxals have been killed. Many surrendered and were arrested. We will put an end to naxalism in this nation by 31st March, 2026,” Shah added. (ANI)

