ACB Jammu books DySP rank officer in disproportionate assets case

Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday booked Chanchal Singh, serving as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Jammu & Kashmir Police in disproportionate assets case.

A Spokesperson said, “On 24.06.2024, Anti-Corruption Bureau Jammu has registered a case FIR No. 08/2024 in P/S Anti-Corruption Bureau Jammu on the outcome of a secret verification conducted into the allegations that the accused namely Chanchal Singh, who is serving as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Jammu & Kashmir Police has acquired huge assets disproportionate to his known source of income.”

“The verification so conducted has revealed that the accused officer during his posting at lucrative posts and indulging in corrupt practices, has accumulated various moveable and immoveable properties in his own name and in the names of his family members/relatives as well as benami properties which includes immovable properties comprising of residential houses, plots, shops, business establishment in different Districts of Jammu province and two hotels located in district Kullu (Manali), Himachal Pradesh and also acquired huge bank balances and valuables”, he said.

The spokesperson said that during course of investigation, after obtaining search warrants from the Hon’ble Court, searches were conducted at the residences/offices of the accused as well as family members/relatives including residential houses and business establishments located at different District of Jammu province, Srinagar & Manali.

” During the course of searches, many incriminating documents and valuables were found, which were seized and taken for investigation purposes. During the searches conducted in Hotels at Manali (HP), one agreement to sell dated 25th February 2022, executed between one Ved Parkash R/O Shimla and Rekha Devi W/O Chanchal Singh (Dy.SP) was also recovered wherein wife of said Chanchal Singh had purchased total land measuring 12-03 hectares (240 kanals approx.) situated at Mohal and Phati Burua Kothi in district Kullu, Manali (H.P) for the total sale consideration of Rupees two crores and eighty five lacs and out of which she has given rupees fifty lacs in advance (Rs.25.00 lacs through cheques and Rs.25.00 lacs in cash). During the search conducted at Hatli, Kathua some documents pertaining to benami properties in the shape of will deed of huge chunk of land were also recovered”, he said.

The searches at different locations are still in progress.