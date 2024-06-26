Two drug peddlers held in Baramulla; Contraband substance recovered

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

A Spokesperson said, “Police party of Police Station Baramulla headed by SHO Police Station Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Kralhar, intercepted two persons. During search, contraband substances including 30 grams brown sugar & 40 grams of Charas was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Mozim Manzoor Bhat son of Manzoor Ahmad resident of Khadniyar Baramulla & Shahrukh Shafi Mir son of Mohd Shafi resident of Bunhama Kupwara. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Baramulla where they remain in custody.”

*Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Baramulla and investigation has been initiated”, he said.

We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.“`