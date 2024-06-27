AICTE, MathWorks organise workshop to train educators in EV design

New Delhi, June 26: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in collaboration with MathWorks launched the workshop to train educators in EV design. This initiative is designed to train 100 educators on Model-Based Design Approach for Electric Vehicle (EV) Development. Program will feature five-day workshops hosted at the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh, and the COEP Technological University, Pune. These workshops aim to equip educators from core engineering disciplines with hands-on experience in EV design and development, supporting AICTE’s ongoing initiative to align engineering education with the needs of the green mobility sector.

Launching the program, AICTE Chairman Prof. T.G. Sitharam emphasized the importance of integrating industry-standard practices into the curriculum to prepare students for the evolving demands of the EV industry. He said, “Bharat cannot become a global leader without aligning core engineering courses with emerging mega-trends like electric vehicles. Collaborations with industry leaders like MathWorks are crucial for equipping our educators with the latest EV design techniques, thereby narrowing the current skill gap between industry and academia. This will prepare our country to meet this demand with a skilled workforce”.

The Education Director at MathWorks, Chandan Pramanik also graced the occasion. He said this collaboration aims to prepare our educators to equip students with the right skills in the EV space to prepare Bharat to meet the growing demand for engineers.

The workshops will cover essential aspects of EV system modeling, simulation, and testing using MATLAB and Simulink. Participants will learn to model and simulate EV powertrains, batteries, motors, controllers, and vehicle dynamics. The program also includes training on hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing and rapid prototyping. Case studies and demonstrations of real-world EV projects will enrich the content. Workshop is open to technical faculty members from AICTE-approved institutions who teach or plan to teach EV-related courses. The last date of registrations is July 07, 2024. Interested educators can register through the AICTE website.

All arrangements in place for seamless pilgrimage: DC Srinagar

Srinagar, June 26: In order to give final touch to the preparations to host Shri Amarnathji Yatries at Pantha Chowk Transit Camp for their temporary stay during their journey, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat accompanied by Officers today visited the Transit Camp

During his visit, the DC inspected elaborative arrangements with respect to accommodation, bedding, electricity, drinking water, sanitation and langar facilities at the venue.

Speaking on the occasion regarding overall preparation, the DC maintained that the accommodation capacity of the Camp has been upgraded manifold and about five thousand yatris at a time can be provided accomodation in view of expected surge in devotees.

The DC added that to make stay of yatries comfortable, all the necessary arrangements including drinking water, electricity, langar besides toilet and sanitation facilities have been made well in advance.

Dr Bilal said that the District Administration Srinagar and civil society is ready to welcome yatries with enthusiasm and affection.

He also said that foolproof security measures have been made by the SSP Srinagar along with other security agencies to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the Yatra.