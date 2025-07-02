ShriAmarnathJiYatra to begin today amid spiritual fervour

Srinagar, July 01: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited YatriNiwas at Bhagwati Nagar to review the preparations for the upcoming ShriAmarnathJiYatra.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor inspected arrangements related to food and lodging, security, registration counters, power and water supply, health facilities, help desks, sanitation, transportation, and emergency services.

At YatriNiwas, he also interacted with the devotees of Baba Barfani, extending warm wishes for a safe, blessed, and spiritually enriching pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will officially flag off the first batch of pilgrims from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu at 4:00 am tomorrow.

The pilgrims will be escorted with tight security along the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44).

Addressing media personnel on the sidelines of his visit, the Lieutenant Governor said, “A large number of devotees from across the country have arrived for the Yatra, which begins from Jammu tomorrow morning. ShriAmarnathJiYatra is a serene, enlightening, and lifelong experience. May their pilgrimage be filled with joy, peace, and spiritual bliss. Improved arrangements have been made for the convenience of the pilgrims. We must carry forward the traditions of J&K and make this Yatra a huge success.”

The 38-day-long ShriAmarnathJiYatra will commence on July 3 from the base camps on both routes and will conclude on August 9, 2025. The Yatra will be formally flagged off by the Lieutenant Governor on July 2 from YatriNiwas, Bhagwati Nagar.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Director General of Police, NalinPrabhat; ADG CRPF, Rajesh Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; IGP Jammu, ShriBhimSenTuti; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya; along with senior officials from the civil administration, police, and security forces.