No threats can deter devotees’ spirit: LG

Jammu, July 1: On the eve of the holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha participated in the ‘Tawi Aarti’ held at the Tawi Riverfront in Jammu, extending his prayers for a peaceful and blessed pilgrimage for all devotees.

The Lieutenant Governor sought the blessings of Suryaputri River Tawi and Baba Barfani and prayed for a peaceful, blessed and a memorable pilgrimage for all the devotees.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor expressed his joy as Jammu and Kashmir embraced the spiritual fervor of the occasion. “The entire J&K is experiencing spiritual bliss on the eve of the holy pilgrimage. The people of J&K are ready to welcome devotees from across the country. May Lord Shiva bless everyone with health, happiness, and harmony,” he remarked.

The Lieutenant Governor also praised the collaborative efforts of various agencies in organizing the event. “I extend my felicitations to Jammu Municipal Corporation, the Department of Tourism, Jammu Smart City Limited, and the Shri Raghunath Ji Corridor Vikas Council Jammu for successfully organising this divine Tawi Aarti,” he added.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised Jammu’s deep-rooted connection with spirituality, describing it as “an eternal relationship between the city and the divine.” He remarked, “There is the song of God in the heartbeat of Jammu. The truth of life shines in the city’s consciousness. Jammu has always been in search of truth and is blessed with divine energy.”

The Lieutenant Governor also took the opportunity to reflect on the region’s journey over the past few years. “After decades of darkness, Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 took a monumental step toward regaining its dignity, pride, and spiritual peak. Over the last five years, the Union Territory has found new wings, dispelling the darkness with the light of progress,” he said.

He reiterated his personal commitment to the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting that his role was more than just administrative. “For me, the responsibility of J&K is not merely an assignment but an opportunity to restore the ancient glory of the land. I have worked tirelessly to recreate the grandeur of Jammu and Kashmir, much like the sacred temple, and to restore the lost image of this holy land,” he affirmed.

The Lieutenant Governor also saluted the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their active participation in the region’s development, acknowledging the historic pace of progress in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. “The citizens, including both common people and intellectuals, have engaged in this transformation, and their contributions are truly commendable,” he said.

Expressing his appreciation for the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, the Lieutenant Governor commended their dedication to ensuring better facilities for pilgrims. “Since 2022, the facilities for the pilgrims have seen significant improvements. On July 4, the Yatri Niwas at Baltal will be dedicated to the pilgrims. I pray that Lord Shiva blesses their journey and grants their wishes,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also spoke of the unshakable resolve of the devotees. “The world’s eyes are on this yatra. The devotees’ resolve is unbreakable, and no threats can deter their spirit. With the cooperation of all, this year’s Yatra will be even more historic than previous ones,” he asserted.

The Lieutenant Governor urged the people and the media to continue their support for the event’s success. “I urge all civil society members to join tomorrow’s flag-off ceremony for the first batch of pilgrims at Yatri Niwas. I also request the media to spread awareness about traveling in designated convoys,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor concluded by calling for continuous support from all sections of society to make the Tawi Aarti a regular event.

Prominent figures present at the Tawi Aarti included Bharat Bhushan, Chairman of the District Development Council Jammu; Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner Secretary of the Housing & Urban Development Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Devansh Yadav, Municipal Commissioner Jammu; Rajesh Gupta, Chairman of the Shri Raghunathji Corridor Vikas Council; and various religious and business leaders.

Members of the Legislative Assembly, senior officials from the Civil and Police Administration, and a large number of pilgrims and residents of Jammu also participated in the event.