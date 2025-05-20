Dr Kotwal reviews fund transfers for development projects in Ladakh

Leh, May 19: The Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Dr Pawan Kotwal, chaired a high-level review meeting at the Civil Secretariat, Leh, on Monday to evaluate the status of fund transfers from various UT departments to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for executing vital infrastructure and development projects across the region.

Dr Kotwal stressed the critical need for timely and efficient fund disbursement to the CPWD to prevent project delays and ensure optimal utilisation of allocated budgets. He directed all departments to enhance coordination with the CPWD and fast-track the release of sanctioned funds. Heads of Departments (HoDs) were instructed to closely monitor project progress and ensure the effective use of resources.

The meeting involved a department-wise review of fund transfers, project status, and pending approvals. Dr Kotwal also addressed issues concerning account reconciliation, adherence to timelines and compliance with financial norms. Emphasising inter-departmental coordination, the Chief Secretary urged regular communication with the CPWD to track work progress, address bottlenecks, and ensure timely completion of key projects. He further instructed the Finance and Planning Departments to ease procedural requirements for smooth fund disbursement and underscored the need for transparency and accountability in managing public finances. Administrative Secretaries were directed to submit proposals for urgent new works and expedite necessary approvals for modifications within existing projects. The focus, Dr Kotwal said, must remain on the effective utilisation of centrally sponsored funds.