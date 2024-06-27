JKEDI, Govt Polytechnic B’la sign MoU to make students industry ready

Srinagar, June 26: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) and Government Polytechnic College, Baramulla signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday to work together for entrepreneurship development and startup related services.

The MoU aims at helping the students enhance their skills and knowledge with regard to entrepreneurship, innovation and startups. The MoU was signed in a formal ceremony held at JKEDI, Sempora campus and was attended by key officials from both the institutions. The signatories were Sh. Rajinder Kumar Sharma (JKAS), Director JKEDI and Er. Imtiyaz Ahmad Shaw, Principal Government Polytechnic College, Baramulla. HoD Architecture, Er. Tahir Wani, Er. Qazi Numan, Assistant Manager CIIIT, Baramulla, and JKEDI faculty members were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Director JKEDI, Sh. Rajinder Kumar Sharma (JKAS) said, “This MoU shall aim at working together and focus our efforts on cooperation within the areas of entrepreneurship, skill based training, educational research and promotion of startup and innovation culture. The collaboration will promote more effective use of our resources, and provide us with enhanced opportunities. JKEDI shall extend support for internships to students of the college, based on recommendations through proper channels subject to suitable positions and criteria fulfilment. The students shall also be trained in emerging technologies in order to bridge the skill gap and make them industry ready.”

Principal, Government Polytechnic College, Baramulla in his remarks said, “This partnership is a significant stride to help the student community benefit by enhancing their skills and knowledge with regard to entrepreneurship, innovation and startups.” He informed that Government Polytechnic has established a Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) to impart training in latest trends of Manufacturing Technology, Automobile Engineering conforming to Industry 4.0 with the help of Tata Technologies Ltd Pune.

This MoU shall offer the students enhanced opportunities to develop entrepreneurial skills and contribute to the region’s economic growth. Both institutions will collaborate on faculty development programs, including workshops, seminars, and training sessions to enhance teaching methodologies and subject expertise.

Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) is dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and self-employment in the region through training, research, and development activities. It aims to create a conducive ecosystem for entrepreneurship and innovation.