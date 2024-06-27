16 seats allocated to Ladakh for ‘Diploma Level Technical Courses’

Leh, June 26: The Union Territory of Ladakh has been allocated 16 seats for Diploma Level Technical Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, and Pharmacy for the 2024-25 academic session.

This initiative, provided by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), aims to support states and Union Territories that lack Engineering colleges or Polytechnics, or have insufficient facilities for technical education. These allocations also cater to specific categories, including foreign students.

According to an order, Union Territory of Ladakh has been assigned 16 seats at Diploma Level Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Pharmacy courses at diploma level technical institutions across the country affiliated to AICTE for the academic sessions 2024-25 for the States/UTs which do not have Engineering colleges/Polytechnic or lack facilities for education in specific field of technical education and for certain categories including foreign students.

The allotment of these seats is being conducted by the Higher Education Department, UT Ladakh. The HED Ladakh will allot seats to the candidates based on their grades/marks in the class 10th exam for the Diploma level courses. Allotment for pharmacy will be based on the grades/marks obtained in class XII.

This development marks a significant step towards enhancing educational opportunities and technical expertise in Ladakh, providing students with the chance to pursue specialized technical education at renowned institutions across the country.