Kashmir

Vikram Sahay promoted as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax

RK News
RK News
Srinagar, July 01:Vikram Sahay, an IRS officer of the 1992 batch, currently serving as Principal Commissioner of Income Tax for J&K and Ladakh since September 2024, has been promoted to Chief Commissioner of Income Tax. Shri Sahay has held various key positions across the country within the Income Tax Department and has been actively involved in policy-making roles, establishing himself as a seasoned and senior bureaucrat.
In a statement issued here today, it stated that Sahay as Principal Commissioner, with offices in Srinagar and Jammu, has spearheaded numerous initiatives to enhance taxpayer outreach and literacy, improve grievance redressal, and combat tax evasion. In pursuit of these efforts, he has travelled extensively throughout the region, including visits to Leh, Kargil, Katra, Udhampur, and other locations in J&K.

