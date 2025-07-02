LG Sinha chairs meeting, reviews yatra arrangements

Srinagar, July 01: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting to review the final preparations for the upcoming ShriAmarnathJiYatra.

The meeting, attended by Chief Secretary AtalDulloo; Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department ShaleenKabra; DGP NalinPrabhat; Special Director General (Coordination), PHQ, S.J.M Gillani; Principal Secretary Home ChandrakerBharti; Principal Secretary, Finance Santosh D Vaidya; ADGP CID Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO SASB Dr.Mandeep K. Bhandari, as well as senior officials from SASB, Police, and Civil Administration, focused on ensuring a smooth and safe pilgrimage for all.

The Lieutenant Governor took a comprehensive review of the traffic and security management, along with other arrangements by various stakeholder departments for a hassle-free Yatra. He emphasised the importance of widespread publicity of the Traffic Advisory, directing that the information reach the public well in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

“District Administrations, SSPs, Traffic Police, and stakeholder departments should work in close coordination to ensure pilgrims travel in designated convoys and ensure the smooth implementation of the traffic plan,” he stated.

Additionally, the Lieutenant Governor instructed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the lodgement centres and sanitation units are in good condition to provide a safe and comfortable experience for the pilgrims.

In a related development, the Lieutenant Governor flagged off a fleet of five ambulances for hospitals in Ramban and Anantnag districts. The ambulances, donated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) through M/S Quazigund Expressway Private Limited under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, will significantly enhance emergency healthcare services in these areas. The ambulances will serve hospitals in Qazigund, Banihal, Ramban, Batote, and Gool, ensuring timely medical care for local residents and visitors.

Sinha praised NHAI and M/S Quazigund Expressway Private Limited for their contribution to improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. He also urged the Deputy Commissioner of Ramban to explore the possibility of introducing a “Hospital on Wheels” for remote areas to ensure equitable and quality healthcare access to all residents.

The event at Raj Bhawan was attended by Dr.Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO of ShriAmarnathJi Shrine Board; Mohammad Alyas Khan, Deputy Commissioner Ramban; RS Yadav, NHAI Regional Officer, J&K; and other senior officials from NHAI and M/S Quazigund Expressway Private Limited.