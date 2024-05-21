After decades, Palhallan villagers vote actively in LS Polls, demands release of youth from jails

Palhallan, May 21: After decades long history of staying away from polling booths, voters in Palhallan Pattan village of Baramulla in north Kashmir Monday actively participated in the voting process and to seek the release of the youth currently languishing in jails.

Moderate polling was witnessed at Government Higher Secondary Palhallan, where many who used to boycott polls came forward and people were coming in groups after small intervals to cast their votes.

Mubashir Ahmad Lone, a local, told Rising Kashmir that they want to end this long silence. It is time to make our voices heard. Our youth deserve a chance to rebuild their lives outside those walls.

“We cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the plight of our young ones behind bars. It is our duty to bring about change, starting right here at the polling booth,” he said.

Riyaz Ahmad Wani said that there are many people who are behind the bars for various reasons, and should get a chance to start fresh and help our country.

“We hope that this demand will be fulfilled by the representatives, who promised us during the election campaigns in the district. Traditionally we have been boycotting these polls but this time we know the value of vote and it is important to choose our future, he said.

Ghulam Rasool Khan, 44 who was voting for the first time said that this time is different. In the past elections in the past were for development, for governance, but these elections are for our identity, our existence, he said.

“Due to boycotts of polls in the past hindered our village’s progress. Our roads and electricity infrastructure remain lacking, leaving our people without basic amenities. We now demand development and employment opportunities for our youth,” Khan added.

Meanwhile Baramulla Parliamentary constituency recorded approximately 59 percent voter turnout, marking the highest polling percentage in the democratic history of the constituency. This milestone was achieved without any reports of violence throughout the polling day.