From boycott to ballots: Young voters seek for employment, development in Baramulla

Sopore, May 21: As J&K witnessed the 5th phase of polling in the Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, many people at several polling booths in Sopore, Pattan segments of districts who previously boycotted the process, stated that they voted this time for employment, development, and the improvement of basic amenities in the area.

At most polling stations, people were seen standing in long queues since early morning to cast their votes. Enthusiasm was particularly notable among local youth and women voters, who aimed for development in the area.

Tajamul Islam, a local from Darnabal Sopore, told Rising Kashmir that people want change at the ground level due to rising unemployment among educated youth, which needs to be resolved.

He said these elections are crucial and a source of hope for people, as they believe they can now raise their voices in Parliament. Since J&K was bifurcated, no one has clearly raised these issues in Parliament.

“We hope our candidate will address the ground realities of Jammu and Kashmir, including unemployment, poverty, and the issues faced by local farmers in Parliament,” Tajamul said.

He added that they used to boycott elections, but it yielded no results. He believes that if the youth come forward, there are chances that the situation in the Kashmir region will improve.

Shakir Ahmad, a local at Sopore said he casted his vote in early morning. He said there should be employment schemes related to youth. There has been an increase in unemployment and we hope that our candidate will raise these issues and boost new employment opportunities in the entire area,” he said.

He said tourist spots in Baramulla should be developed and upgraded. We are voting for young leadership, not traditional politicians who deceived people from the past 70 years.

“Being a first-time voter, I feel a sense of responsibility towards my village, my district, and my country. This election presents us with a chance to voice our opinions and contribute to the decision-making process,” Shakir added.

Aqib Raza, a first-time voter from Lalad village in Sopore, said that there has been no development over the past 30 years. “After 2019, the Lok Sabha elections have ignited a ray of hope, and we are hopeful the winning candidates will remember their promises,” he said.

Raza said there is need for more government schemes to generate employment for local youth. “Lok Sabha candidates campaigning in the area have assured us of their support. My vote is precious, and I do not want to waste it; I want to elect a good candidate,” he stated.

He also expressed hope that all pending demands in the area would be fulfilled. “Boycotting is never a solution, and the participation of people is a welcome step,” Raza added.

Niyaz Bhat, another young voter, said they want to see progress and development at ground level rather than indulging in politics.

“We want a positive change for peace and that is why people are coming out to cast their votes. People are facing dozens of problems and there was nobody whom we could have approached,” he said.

Bhat said it is a good opportunity to resolve our own issues rather than indulging in politics. If there will be a good development, then peace can be automatically achieved, he said.

“There should be infrastructure development, access to quality education, and employment opportunities are some of the key concerns facing the youth in our region,” Bhat added.

Bilal Ahmad, a first-time voter at Palhallan Pattan said this is the first time he is voting, and believes that it is a chance to bring real change. People of area have been neglected for too long, and it is time we take our future into our own hands, he added.

“Our village needs development, especially in terms of healthcare and infrastructure. I’m hopeful that our votes will push our leaders to finally address these critical issues and make a tangible difference in our lives,” he added.

Irfan Ahmad, from Trikolbol Pattan said that in the past, many of us boycotted the elections because we felt our voices were not being heard.

“We realize that boycotting only silences us further. By participating, we have a chance to demand the change we desperately need, especially in terms of employment and infrastructure development,” he added.

Meanwhile adequate arrangements were in place by District administration Baramulla for smooth elections and polling in the area.

This was the first major electoral battle after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories in 2019