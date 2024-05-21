Breaking

Body of man recovered from Jhelum in Srinagar identified

The body of a man,which was recovered from the river Jhelum near cement bridge in Srinagar’s Noorbagh area today morning, has been identified as that of a Punjab resident, officials said.

An official told that the body was spotted by locals, who immediately informed the police. “The body was later shifted to a hospital for identification and medico-legal formalities.”

He has been identified as Chetan Preet Singh son of Gopal Singh Punjab’s of Batala area, but was presently putting up in Srinagar’s Indira Nagar, he said.

Police have take cognisance of the matter and further investigation has been started—(KNO)

