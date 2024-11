Police on Sunday refuted any news regarding abduction or killing of any social media Influencer in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A top police officer told GNS that a fake post on social media is being circulated by some miscreants about abduction and killing of a social media Influencer in Shopian.

Action has been already initiated against rumours mongers and they will be dealt strictly according to the law. People are requesting not to pay heed to such rumours, the top cop added.(GNS)