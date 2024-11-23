Gurez-Bandipora Road Shuts Due to Snowfall 

Breaking

The Gurez-Bandipora road in north Kashmir has been closed to traffic due to snow accumulation at Razdan Top and other areas along the route, officials said on Saturday.

An official told that snowfall occurred in the area this afternoon, leading to the closure of the Gurez-Bandipora road for traffic by the evening due to snow accumulation.

The official advised drivers to avoid travelling on the road until further notice, stating that the closure was implemented as a precautionary measure for public safety.

Notably, several areas in the Gurez Valley received fresh snowfall this afternoon, while the plains experienced rainfall—(KNO)

