BJP condemns killing of former Sarpanch in Shopian terror attack

BJP condemns killing of former Sarpanch in Shopian terror atThe Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the killing of party leader and former Sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J-K) Shopian district by terrorists on Saturday and expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased.

“We strongly condemn the killing of ex-Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh in Heerpora, Shopian, by terrorists today,” J-K BJP Media Cell in-charge Sajid Yousuf Shah said in a post on X.

“He was a brave soldier of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu & Kashmir. The BJP firmly stands with the family of Aijaz Ahmad, who lost his life in this terror attack,” he added.

According to police, terrorists fired upon Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh at Heerpora in Shopian district late on Saturday night.

He was evacuated and taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“BJP leader and ex-Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh succumbed to his injuries after being fired upon by terrorists in Heerpora in South Kashmir’s Shopian,” IGP Kashmir had said.

In another attack by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a couple from Rajasthan’s Jaipur were injured in the Yannar area on Saturday night.

“Terrorists fired upon and injured a lady, Farha, a resident of Jaipur, and her spouse, Tabrez, at Yannar in Anantnag. The injured were evacuated and taken to the hospital for treatment,” the police said.

Their condition was said to be stable. (ANI)tack