Sakeena Masood condoles demise of former Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University, CUK

Minister for Education, Social Welfare, Health & Medical Education, Sakeena Masood has condoled the sad demise of former Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University (KU) and Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Prof. Abdul Wahid Qureshi, who passed away today morning at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura here.

In her condolence message, Sakeena Masood described the late Prof. Qureshi as distinguished academic leader and visionary, who dedicated his life to advancing education and fostering excellence.

She added that during his tenure as Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University, he played a pivotal role in the transformation and growth of University, bringing significant improvements in curriculum, infrastructure and faculty development. She underlined that through his acumen and vision for future, Prof. Qureshi started the entrance based exams for admissions in KU, adding that he also has been the pioneer of starting several new courses in the Varsity.

The Minister also remembered the role of Prof. Qureshi in hand holding the students of far-off areas and downtrodden communities and nurturing them to excel in education.

She also said that Prof. Qureshi, as first Vice Chancellor, played a vital role in establishment of Central University of Kashmir. She added that during the infancy years of the University, Prof. Qureshi played critical role in starting various courses in different programs at the Varsity.

She further highlighted that Prof. Qureshi, because of his integrity and honesty, has served as the Chairman of J&K Bank selection committee for a considerable time.

The Minister, while playing glowing tributes to former Vice Chancellor, said that Prof. Qureshi’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations and his absence will be deeply felt in the academic community.

She also extended her deepest sympathies with bereaved family and prayed for highest place in Jannah for the departed soul.