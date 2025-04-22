Pahalgam Attack: All private schools across J&K to remain closed tomorrow

The Private Schools’ Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) expresses deep anguish and unequivocal condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians.

As a mark of respect and solidarity with the victims and their families, PSAJK has announced the closure of all private schools across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. This observance serves both as a day of mourning and a peaceful protest against the senseless violence that continues to disrupt lives in the region.

PSAJK President G. N. Var, stated “We strongly condemn the terrorist attack at Pahalgam and stand in unwavering solidarity with the bereaved families. The closure of schools is a symbolic gesture to express our collective grief and outrage and to reaffirm our commitment to peace and humanity.”

PSAJK urges the entire educational community to unite in prayer and remembrance and calls upon all stakeholders to work together towards peaceful and secure future for our children’s.