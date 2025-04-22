Breaking

Pahalgam Attack: All private schools across J&K to remain closed tomorrow

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Private Schools’ Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) expresses deep anguish and unequivocal condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians.

As a mark of respect and solidarity with the victims and their families, PSAJK has announced the closure of all private schools across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. This observance serves both as a day of mourning and a peaceful protest against the senseless violence that continues to disrupt lives in the region.

PSAJK President G. N. Var, stated “We strongly condemn the terrorist attack at Pahalgam and stand in unwavering solidarity with the bereaved families. The closure of schools is a symbolic gesture to express our collective grief and outrage and to reaffirm our commitment to peace and humanity.”

PSAJK urges the entire educational community to unite in prayer and remembrance and calls upon all stakeholders to work together towards peaceful and secure future for our children’s.

You Might Also Like

Russia rejects Biden’s terms for Ukraine talks

KCCI President appeals J&K Bank MD to announce OTS Scheme

Arjun Ram Meghwal to introduce ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill in Lok Sabha today

32-year-old brain dead person saves four lives through organ donation

PM Modi holds meeting with top ministers

Share This Article
Previous Article Locals hold candlelight march at several places in J&K against Pahalgam terror attack
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Locals hold candlelight march at several places in J&K against Pahalgam terror attack
Breaking
Two foreigners among 27 feared dead in deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam
Developing Story
Pahalgam Attack: Amit Shah reaches Srinagar, to chair security review meeting
Developing Story
Pahalgam attack: We were clicking Photos when terrorists attacked, Tourists recall
Breaking