IG BSF visits Kupwara, reviews operational preparedness of troops ahead of Lok Sabha Election

In a proactive move to ensure security measures ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir Ashok Yadav conducted a comprehensive review of the forward areas along the Line of in Control (LoC) in Jammu Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday.

IG appreciated the operational readiness of troops for safe & secure elections.

In a post on X, BSF Kashmir wrote, “Ashok Yadav IPS, IG BSF Kashmir visited the forward areas of kupwara #Tangdhar & reviewed the #BSF preparations & coordination with local administration for the upcoming Phase of #LokSabhaElection.”