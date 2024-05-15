Breaking

IG BSF visits Kupwara, reviews operational preparedness of troops ahead of Lok Sabha Election

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

In a proactive move to ensure security measures ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir Ashok Yadav conducted a comprehensive review of the forward areas along the Line of in Control (LoC) in Jammu Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday.

IG appreciated the operational readiness of troops for safe & secure elections.

In a post on X, BSF Kashmir wrote, “Ashok Yadav IPS, IG BSF Kashmir visited the forward areas of kupwara #Tangdhar & reviewed the #BSF preparations & coordination with local administration for the upcoming Phase of #LokSabhaElection.”

You Might Also Like

Youth dies in Ganderbal accident

NIA files chargesheet against 10th accused in Jammu drone arms dropping case

Indian Army sets up one of world’s highest tank repair facilities near China border

“Congress trying to create communal disharmony”: PM Modi

“Will nuclear power with 130-cr population be scared of someone…”: Amit Shah slams Farooq Abdullah over PoK remarks

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article NIA files chargesheet against 10th accused in Jammu drone arms dropping case
Next Article Youth dies in Ganderbal accident
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Six women, minor girl among ten injured in bus accident in Akhnoor
Breaking
Amit Shah to visit Srinagar tomorrow evening
Breaking
People will teach lesson to three families who looted J&K for own interests: Tarun Chugh
Breaking
Police attaches property of notorious drug peddler worth lacs in Sopore
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.