LG Sinha attends 125th Birth Anniversary celebration of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the 125th Birth Anniversary celebration of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

Paying rich tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, the Lieutenant Governor recalled his immense contributions as one of the key architects of modern India.

“Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was a visionary statesman, educationist and fearless parliamentarian whose ideals continue to shape the destiny of India. His profound knowledge, and resolute commitment to social cohesion and harmony will always be remembered,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the J&K has launched the 2-year celebratory campaign to honour the life and legacy of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and his role in strengthening national unity and advocating ‘One Nation, One Constitution’ for a brighter future of Jammu Kashmir.

“Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed his life for unification of J&K with India. He was a proponent of “One Nation, One Constitution” and opposed Article 370. His martyrdom in Srinagar while fighting for J&K’s complete integration, remained defining moment in the nation’s history.

Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi fulfilled Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s dream 66 years after his martyrdom. Today, India is making exponential strides in its development journey to achieve his other resolves of building a strong, united, and developed India,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the achievements of J&K post-August 2019 are guided by the dream of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and the resolve of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

“Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was guided by the vision to build a discrimination-free J&K and to change its destiny by complete integration with India. He wished active participation of the people of Jammu Kashmir in the mainstream of development and nation building. With the inspiration of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and the commitment of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Jammu Kashmir is setting new records of development,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the influence of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on the intellectual, political, educational, industrial and cultural landscape of India.

Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the chief architect of India’s industrialisation. He laid the foundation of a self-reliant India, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor impressed upon the Departments of Culture, School and Higher Education to organise exhibitions and lectures on the life and work of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee in every school, every college and every university from July 2025 to July 2027.

“Dr. Mookerjee breathed his last in Srinagar. The entire Jammu and Kashmir is indebted to him. The new generation should actively engage in honouring his legacy. Week-long exhibitions in educational institutions, and theatrical performances depicting his life’s journey should be organised.

The monumental contribution of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee should be spread to every village though grand commemoration events. Our new generation should know that without the visionary leaders like Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Jammu and Kashmir would never have been able to realize its aspirations,” he further added.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor released the translation of new Criminal Laws in Kashmiri language. An exhibition on life and works of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was also organised by the IGNCA Regional Office and Culture Department.

Shri Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shri Vikram Randhawa, and Shri Satish Sharma, Members of Legislative Assembly; Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board; Shri Brij Mohan Sharma, Principal Secretary, Culture Department; Shri Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Ms Harvinder Kour, Secretary JKAACL; political leaders, senior officials of Police and civil administration and prominent citizens from all walks of life attended the commemoration event and paid their tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee.