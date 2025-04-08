Breaking

Bijbehara accident toll rises to Two, Cricketer Succumbs 

Agencies
Death toll in Bijbehara accident rose to two as the budding cricketer who had sustained critical injuries succumbed on Tuesday.

An official said that cricketer Jasif Hassan, son of Ghulam Hassan Dar of Sangam was rushed to GMC Anantnag in a critical condition last evening. Despite efforts by doctors, he succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier, Irfan Ahmad resident of Mir Bazar Qazigund, had died on the spot in the accident.

Two others injured, identified as Nadeem Ahmad Dar of Sethar and Khursheed Ahmad of Khonmoh, are currently undergoing treatment.

Pertinently, the accident took place near Fruit Mandi Jablipora here in South Kashmir on Monday evening, when a truck collided with a private car, leaving four persons injured, of which two have died and two others are undergoing treatment—(KNO)

