Satish Sharma advocates digital empowerment, youth led entrepreneurship at FTII Traders Conclave 2025

RK Online Desk
Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Youth Services and Sports, and Information Technology, Satish Shrama, today underlined the importance of digitally empowering the local traders and integrating youth into entrepreneurial initiatives.

He was speaking at the FTII Traders Conclave 2025 .

The conclave organized by the Federation of Trade and Industry of India (FTII) at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, was held under the banner of “Vocal for Local”, to promote indigenous trade and entrepreneurship.

The conclave was also attended by Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Poyush Goyal; Chairman National Traders Welfare Board, Sunil Singhi; Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Ghulam Ali Khatana; Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh and other senior officers.

“The convergence of trade, digital technology and youth innovation holds the key towards building a self-reliant and prosperous Jammu & Kashmir. Through our IT initiatives, we aim to simplify trade processes and ensure transparency in consumer services. At the same time, we are working to encourage our youth to become job creators instead of job seekers,” Satish Shrama maintained.

He highlighted that the Department of FCS&CA is actively modernizing the public distribution and consumer grievance redressal mechanisms using IT tools. He added that improved digital infrastructure is also enabling the department to empower both consumers and traders alike.

Satish Shrama emphasized the critical need to create a youth-driven economic culture through entrepreneurship cells, skill training under sports and youth welfare programs and digital skilling platforms. “We must tap into the potential of our youth to transform the border districts and trade hubs into innovation centres,” the Minister added.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment towards safeguarding the consumer interests, streamlining digital services and expanding platforms for youth engagement in business and sports sectors. He also lauded FTII for hosting the conclave in Kashmir and fostering a platform for local voices to be heard nationally.

The program featured interactive sessions with policymakers, business leaders and youth entrepreneurs followed by networking and business linkage facilitation.

