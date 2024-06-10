Young student delivers impressive Kashmiri presentation on Wular Lake

Srinagar, June 09: Seerat Rafiq, a 6th class student from Aspire World School in Humhama, Srinagar, delivered an impressive presentation on the history of Wular Lake, entirely in the Kashmiri language.

A resident of Panzan Chadoora, Srinagar, Seerat spoke to Rising Kashmir about her passion for local history and her inspiration from her teacher, Miss Tabasum.

She explained that Miss Tabasum had taught her class about the origins and significance of Wular Lake, one of the largest freshwater lakes in India and Asia. Spanning 189 square kilometres and situated at an altitude of 1,580 meters, Wular Lake lies 40 kilometres northwest of Srinagar in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. It plays a crucial ecological role and supports the livelihoods of many local residents.

“We learned about how Wular Lake came to be,” Seerat shared. “After this, we requested our school staff to arrange an educational tour so that we could see the lake for ourselves.”

Wular Lake is not only an important natural resource but also a major tourist attraction in Kashmir. It is renowned for its scenic beauty and proximity to other notable sites such as the Parihaspora Temple Ruins and the famous resort town of Gulmarg. The lake is a haven for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts, drawing visitors for its diverse birdlife and tranquil waters.

Seerat’s presentation has sparked interest among her peers and teachers, highlighting the importance of preserving and appreciating the natural and cultural heritage of Kashmir.