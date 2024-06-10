Reasi terror attack: NC, PDP condemn terror attack

Reasi, June 09: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference condemned the terror attack in Reasi and said that such violent acts pose a significant barrier to attaining enduring peace in the region.

Taking to microblogging site X, the official account of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference posted, “JKNC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President @OmarAbdullah have strongly condemned today’s terror attack in Reasi, J&K. They stated that such violent acts pose a significant barrier to attaining enduring peace in the region.”

“They called on all communities to unite during these challenging times and back initiatives aimed at achieving lasting harmony. They also extended their heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, expressing their deep sympathy during this tragic period,” read the post.

In a post on X, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said, “Shocking news coming from Reasi where nine people were killed in a bus accident reportedly caused by militants firing at the vehicle. My deepest condolences to the families & their loved ones”.