Woman inadvertently crosses LoC, handed over to Pak army in Poonch

Agencies
Two days after inadvertently entering this side in Rajouri district, a woman from Pak was repatriated through Chakan Da Bagh crossing point along the Line of Control here on Tuesday.

Official sources told GNS that the woman, Nasreen Fatima wife of Manir Shah of Kolti area of Pak, was handed over by the Indian Army along with Naib Tehsildar to their Pakistan counterparts via the crossing point this afternoon.

The woman, they said, had inadvertently crossed Line of Control and entered this side in Naushera sector of LoC in Rajouri district on May 19. (GNS)

