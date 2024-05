Mughal Road, connecting Kashmir Valley’s Shopian district with twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, has been closed for traffic after landslide near Chata area en route, officials said on Monday.

They said that efforts are underway to clear the thoroughfare and make it traffic worthy.

DTI Mughal Road Ajiaz Miraz confirmed to GNS the closure of the road following the landslide. He said that men and machinery have been pressed into service to clear it. (GNS)