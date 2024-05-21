Developing Story

Lt Governor chairs a meeting to review functioning of Hospitality & Protocol Department

RK Online Desk
SRINAGAR, MAY 21: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today chaired a review meeting of the Hospitality and Protocol Department.

The meeting was attended by Sh. Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Sh. Satish Chandra, Chairman of J&K Real Estate Regulatory Authority (JKRERA); Sh. Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary Finance Department; Dr Rashmi Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol and Principal Resident Commissioner; Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh. Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary Public Works (R&B); Sh. Achal Sethi, Secretary Law and other senior officers.

The Lt Governor emphasised on the measures to streamline the operations of the department and to make quantifiable goals to increase revenue.

The Lt Governor took appraisal of the assets and ongoing tourism and guest house construction projects. He stressed upon maximum utilisation of guest houses for tourists, convention centres and conference facilities and provide one stop solution for tourism and hospitality related needs.

The Lt Governor called for promotion of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives. He said the adoption of PPP model will enhance efficiency and generate additional revenue for the department.

The meeting also discussed the rental structure at various government-run guest houses and renovation of the infrastructure.

 

