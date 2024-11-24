Breaking

Woman delivers baby on snow-covered road in Machil Kupwara

Agencies
Agencies
In a rare incident, a woman in the remote Machil area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district gave birth on a snow-covered road in Chontiwari Payeen after being unable to reach the hospital due to uncleared roads post snowfall.

Locals, according to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), alleged administrative negligence, stating that despite only few inches of snow, the roads remained non-motorable, leaving them to fend for themselves.

“The administration, particularly the concerned department, failed to clear just few inches of snow,” said a local resident, adding that the situation reflects the stepmotherly treatment of far-off villages. In videos shared on social media, residents expressed anger and frustration. “Is there anyone listening? We are being left at God’s mercy,” lamented a local, highlighting the difficulties faced in transporting the patient to the hospital.

Muhammad Jamaal Lone, a resident of Chontiwari, criticized the absence of adequate healthcare facilities in the area. “We have a health center, but there are no doctors. We’ve been struggling for hours to save the mother and child,” he said. The incident sparked outrage, with locals demanding accountability from the administration besides, immediate measures to improve road clearance and healthcare services in the region, to avert such incidents in future.

Meanwhile, Tehsildar Saqib Ahmed, refuted the allegations, calling them baseless. He clarified that the woman developed severe labor pains and delivered the baby en route to the hospital. “Both the mother and the child are safe,” he told KNO.

 

He added that the administration had earlier advised expectant mothers nearing their delivery date to stay in Kupwara for immediate medical attention due to the snow. “I spoke to the family, and they expressed satisfaction with the services provided. Immediate healthcare was ensured, and both mother and child are currently under medical care at PHC Dudi,” he stated.

Regarding snow clearance, the Tehsildar said, “Major roads have been cleared, and efforts are underway to clear the remaining ones.”—(KNO)

