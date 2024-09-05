BJP Jammu & Kashmir Chief Ravindra Raina files his nomination from Nowshera assembly constituency

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina filed his nomination paper for the assembly polls from Nowshera Assembly constituency on Thursday.

Ahead of filing nominations, Raina said that there was a strong wave of BJP in the entire Union Territory.

“There is a strong wave of BJP in the entire Jammu and Kashmir. Be it Jammu, Kashmir, Nowshera or any other area, you can see that thousands of BJP workers are participating in this election campaign with great enthusiasm and passion. I hope that when the voting takes place here, the BJP government will be formed with a huge majority. BJP is moving towards a big victory in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Raina also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his alliance partner National Conference of insulting the Maharajas of the region and stated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will give an answer to Congress and their alliance.

“Rahul Gandhi and his alliance partner National Conference have always insulted the very respected Maharajas of Jammu and Kashmir. The people of Jammu and Kashmir will definitely give an answer to Congress, Rahul Gandhi and their alliance partner National Conference,” he added.

Another BJP candidate from Mendhar Assembly constituency Murtaza Khan also filed his nomination papers on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI Murtaza Khan, she said, “Tomorrow is the last date so I decided to file my nomination today. From tomorrow, the campaign will start. The government of India accepted the recommendation of the Backward Classes Commission. We are grateful towards the BJP government.”

Jammu and Kashmir has 90 assembly constituencies, with 7 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 9 for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

As per the Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir has 88.06 lakh eligible electors. In the previous Assembly elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12.

These upcoming elections will be the first in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. (ANI)