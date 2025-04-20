“We hope Supreme Court puts this Act on hold”: JKNC MLA Tanvir Sadiq on Waqf Amendment Act

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Chief Spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq on Sunday expressed hope that the Supreme Court will put the (Waqf Amendment) Act on hold as it is fundamentally against the Muslims of this country.

Tanvir Sadiq said, “When the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in the Parliament, we were afraid that it could lead to conflicts between different religions, and that is exactly what happened… We hope that the Supreme Court puts this Act on hold because it is fundamentally against the Muslims of this country…”

Several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Act, arguing that it is discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violates their fundamental rights.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed and Imran Pratapgarhi, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, MP and President of the Azad Samaj Party Chandra Shekhar Azad, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman Barq, President of the Islamic cleric’s body Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind Maulana Arshad Madani, Kerala Sunni scholars’ body Samastha Kerala Jamiatul Ulema, Social Democratic Party of India, Indian Union Muslim League, and NGO Association for Protection of Civil Rights have already approached the top court against the Act.

The Act was passed by Parliament after heated debates in both Houses, and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on April 5.

Defending the Act, BJP-led state governments in Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh filed impleadment applications. Additionally, advocates and organisations, including those protecting the rights of tribals and Hindus, also submitted applications in support of the Act. (ANI)