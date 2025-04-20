Breaking

Mughal Road Opens, Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed

Mughal Road, connecting Kashmir Valley’s Shopian district with twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, reopened after remaining closed due to fresh snowfall while Jammu-Srinagar highway was shut on Sunday, officials said.

The recent snowfall at several places along the road including ‘Pir Ki Gali’, led to the closure of the Mughal road.

DTI Mughal Road Mohd Mahroof confirmed the reopening of the road.

Meanwhile, Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at several places along the thoroughfare, officials said.

The traffic on both sides of the highway was closed at around pre-dawn hours. and since then efforts are underway to clear the thoroughfare of the landslides, mudslides and shooting stones. (GNS)

