Udhampur road accident: Pathania for strict remedial measures

Udhampur, June 09: Protests broke out following a tragic accident on Dhar Road in Battal, which resulted in one fatality and 14 others being grievously injured. The incident has ignited outrage among local residents, who voiced their anger at the perceived negligence of the Traffic Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), and the local administration.

Protesters, expressing their frustration, chanted slogans against the administration, police and traffic police. Former MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ranbir Singh Pathania joined the protestors and criticised the escalating problem of traffic mismanagement on Dhar Road.

He said locals expressed their concerns over the frequent accidents on this stretch, citing inadequate infrastructure, poor enforcement, and lack of awareness as major contributing factors.

Pathania, along with local residents, also led the relief efforts at the scene and in PHC Majalta. Protesters highlighted a distressing statistic, pointing out that approximately 4-5 fatalities and dozens of injuries occur on this road each month.

The protesters, according to Pathania, demanded immediate action from authorities to address the chronic traffic issues on Dhar Road. Their demands included:

Improved Road Infrastructure: Construction of wider roads, proper road markings, and the installation of traffic lights to enhance safety and prevent accidents.

Enhanced Traffic Enforcement: Increased police presence and strict enforcement of traffic rules to deter reckless driving and ensure adherence to speed limits.

Compensation for Victims: Immediate and adequate compensation for the families of the deceased and the injured in the accident.

The protests caused significant disruption to traffic flow for several hours, with protesters blocking the main road. Local police officials arrived at the protest site and attempted to pacify the crowd, assuring them of prompt action.