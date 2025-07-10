DGP reviews security situation in North Kashmir

Srinagar, July 9:Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, NalinPrabhat, on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive review of the security situation in North Kashmir.Accompanied by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, the DGP chaired a high-level meeting with the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of the North Kashmir districts to assess the prevailing law and order scenario and operational preparedness.A police spokesman said the meeting focused on current security challenges, anti-terror operations, and maintaining public order, particularly in light of ongoing developments and heightened vigilance in the region.“Focus was laid on proactive policing, actionable intelligence gathering, and enhanced coordination among security agencies,” the spokesman added.Later, the DGP interacted with personnel from the Special Operations Group (SOG) and other ground forces deployed in the area. He commended their unwavering commitment, professionalism, and tireless efforts in upholding peace and stability in the region.DGP Prabhat reiterated the importance of remaining alert and people-friendly while continuing robust counter-insurgency measures. He assured that the welfare and capacity-building of the police force will remain a top priority under his leadership.