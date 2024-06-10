Dr Sameer Siddiqui condemns blasphemous remarks

Srinagar, June 09: Dr Sameer Siddiqui, head of Khanqa-e -Haideri, Aishmuqam has condemned the alleged blasphemous remarks by a non-local student of GMC Srinagar about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He demanded immediate and stern action against the culprit.

“Communal harmony is the bedrock of a civilised society and the blasphemous remarks against any community or its religious figures or symbols must be sternly dealt with by the law enforcing agencies irrespective of the offender’s socio-religious or political denominations,” Dr Siddiqui declared. “Those studying in reputed institutions must at least have this much courtesy of giving respect to the collective feelings of others. Education is not all about degrees; it must inculcate a positive change in our actions and behavior. Give respect, take respect.”