SKPA wraps up training on communication, public responsibility

Udhampur, April 05: A comprehensive three-day training programme titled “Developing Effective Communication Skills, Behaviour, Attitude, and Responsibility towards the General Public” concluded Saturday at the Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA).

The course, held from April 3 to 5, saw the participation of 24 officers and officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Designed to enhance professional and interpersonal competencies, the programme focused on emotional intelligence, self-awareness, emotional regulation, expression, soft skills, time and stress management, as well as core communication techniques. Participants also explored the role of media in fostering police-public relations, behavioural change in police organisations, and the significance of professional ethics and human values. The valedictory function was presided over by Rajinder Kumar Gupta, SSP and Deputy Director (Indoor Training), who served as the chief guest. In his address, Gupta underscored the importance of cultivating effective communication, a positive attitude, and public responsibility. He urged officers to view these skills as essential tools not only for professional excellence but also for contributing to a more empathetic and connected society. “Let these skills become second nature, so that each of you can serve as ambassadors of positive change and build stronger relationships with the communities you serve,” he said. The training was enriched by eminent speakers from leading academic institutions. The course was coordinated by Chander Lekha, Senior PO, with assistance from ASI Rajinder Singh.