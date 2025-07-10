JK DGP commends forces for commitment towards peace

Kashmir

Srinagar, July 09: Director General of Police, J&K, Nalin Prabhat on Wednesday commended the unwavering commitment, professionalism, and tireless efforts of security forces in upholding peace and stability in the region.DGP conducted a comprehensive review of the security situation in north Kashmir.Accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, the DGP chaired a high-level meeting with the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of North Kashmir districts to assess the prevailing law and order and operational preparedness. A police spokesman said that the review meeting focused on current security challenges, anti-terror operations, and maintaining public order, particularly in the backdrop of ongoing developments and heightened vigil in the region.”Focus was laid on proactive policing, actionable intelligence gathering, and enhanced coordination among security agencies,” he said.Later, the DGP interacted with personnel from the Special Operations Group (SOG) and other ground forces deployed in the area.DGP Prabhat reiterated the importance of remaining alert and people-friendly while continuing robust counter-insurgency measures. He assured that the welfare and capacity building of the police force will remain a top priority under his leadership.

