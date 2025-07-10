Tourists returning to Kashmir in good numbers: CM

Srinagar, July 09: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that Jammu & Kashmir’s tourism sector is witnessing a strong revival, with a steady rise in the number of tourists visiting the Union Territory each day.Abdullah, while addressing reporters in West Bengal ahead of the Kolkata Tourism Fair, said, “Tourists are coming back to Kashmir in good numbers. The ongoingAmarnathYatra is proceeding smoothly with heavy footfall on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, he said.“I spoke to several pilgrims, and they are all happy and satisfied with the arrangements. I have come to Kolkata to take part in the tourism fair because we want tourists from West Bengal to come to J&K in good numbers,” CM Omar said. The Chief Minister’s remarks come at a time when Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing a decline in tourism arrivals following the deadly Palhalgam attack on April 22. The government is actively promoting the region as a safe, scenic, and welcoming destination for tourists from across the country.