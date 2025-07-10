Top Stories

Tourists returning to Kashmir in good numbers: CM

Irfan Yattoo
Irfan Yattoo
1 Min Read

Srinagar, July 09: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that Jammu & Kashmir’s tourism sector is witnessing a strong revival, with a steady rise in the number of tourists visiting the Union Territory each day.Abdullah, while addressing reporters in West Bengal ahead of the Kolkata Tourism Fair, said, “Tourists are coming back to Kashmir in good numbers. The ongoingAmarnathYatra is proceeding smoothly with heavy footfall on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, he said.“I spoke to several pilgrims, and they are all happy and satisfied with the arrangements. I have come to Kolkata to take part in the tourism fair because we want tourists from West Bengal to come to J&K in good numbers,” CM Omar said. The Chief Minister’s remarks come at a time when Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing a decline in tourism arrivals following the deadly Palhalgam attack on April 22. The government is actively promoting the region as a safe, scenic, and welcoming destination for tourists from across the country.

All India Hanumanji Janambhumi Rath Yatra rings in hope for a safer Kashmir 
Non-completion of pre-exam procedures led to deferring of JKSSB CBT exams: Chairman
The poet of silence, Doyen of Kashmiri literature is no more
Robust security measures ensure peaceful Ashura: IGPBirdi
Ready to hold Polls in J&K whenever EC takes a decision: LG
Share This Article
Previous Article DGP reviews security situation in North Kashmir
Next Article Tourism assets must be market-driven, efficient: Omar
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Tourism assets must be market-driven, efficient: Omar
Top Stories
DGP reviews security situation in North Kashmir
Top Stories
GIS crucial in safeguarding JK’s rich biodiversity: Rana
City
JK DGP commends forces for commitment towards peace
Kashmir