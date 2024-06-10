J&K leaders condemn Reasi terror attack

Srinagar, June 09: Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir condemned the terror attack on a passenger bus in which as many as nine people were feared dead and 33 others were left injured in Reasi district on Sunday.

Following the terror attack, security forces are carrying out the checking of vehicles in the Akhoor city of Jammu.

About nine people are feared dead, while 33 others have been injured after a bus carrying pilgrims to Shivkhori in Reasi district came under terrorist attack on Sunday, said an official.

Speaking to ANI about the bus accident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma, said, “It is a very unfortunate incident. Initially, what we received in reports suggested that the bus came under a terrorist attack after they opened fire at the passenger bus.”

“The bus had been arriving from the Shivkhori shrine and was on its way to Katra. After the terrorist firing, the bus driver lost control and the bus fell down into a gorge,” said the SSP.

Adding further, the official said, “Rescue operations are complete. Nine are feared dead and 33 injured. They were immediately referred to Naraina and Reasi District hospitals. The passengers were not locals. Their identities were not clear but from initial reports, they belonged to UP,” said Sharma.

“Shiv Khori shrine was secured and area domination was done,” added the SSP.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Reasi Vishesh Mahajan said, “10 people died as a bus rolled down a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi.”Further details on the matter are awaited.

DPAP

Former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned the attack. Taking to X, he said in a post, “Strongly condemn the terror attack on the pilgrim bus in Ransoo, Reasi. The bus driver lost control, resulting in a fall into the gorge, with 9 feared dead and many injured. This inhumane act deserves the strongest condemnation. Prayers for the injured and condolences to the families who lost their loved ones!”

Congress

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Working President Raman Bhalla and senior Congress leader Ch Lal Singh strongly condemned the tragic incident.

Expressing deep concern over the repeated attacks on pilgrims, Bhalla and Singh said that several empty rounds of bullets were found at the scene. They criticized the government for its “failure” to strengthen the Union Territory’s counter-terrorism grid, despite frequent assurances and claims of bolstering security measures in Jammu and Kashmir.

“India will never be bogged down by such cowardly attacks and the evil designs of hate,” the leaders affirmed. They condemned the attack as an assault on the cherished values and traditions of the region, urging the government to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

In their condolence message, Bhalla and Singh termed the attack as an “unforgivable act by the terrorists” and asserted that these terrorists are enemies of Kashmir and Kashmiriyat. They expressed sorrow over the targeting of Shiv Khori pilgrims and called for a thorough investigation into the security lapses that led to the tragic event.

“There is a need for a robust and effective counter-terrorism strategy to prevent such heinous crimes and protect the lives of innocent citizens and pilgrims,” the leaders said. They conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) Jammu-Kashmir unit has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims near Shivkhodi, a famous Hindu pilgrimage site in the Reasi district of Jammu division and warned terrorists to refrain from nefarious and cowardly acts.

In a press release issued here, state chief Manish Sahni strongly condemned the indiscriminate firing by terrorists on a bus carrying pilgrims. He questioned the failures of intelligence agencies and said that the holy Shri Amarnath Yatra is going to start on June 29 and the security agencies are claiming tight security.

Sahni has a warning to Pak-sponsored terrorism active in Jammu and Kashmir to desist from its nefarious and cowardly activities.