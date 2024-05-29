Breaking

Two bodies recovered from Tubewell in Budgam village; Rescue operation underway

ARIF RASHID
Two dead bodies have been recovered from the tubewell trench by rescue operation teams at Gotipora village of Khansahib tehsil in Budgam district.

An Official said, “The special teams from SDRF, NDRF, Budgam Police and Indian Army have started the rescue operation. In which two bodies have been recovered from tubewell trench.”

“Both the bodies have been shifted to the hospital for further formalities. Third person is still trapped into the well”, he said.

The official said that efforts are underway to rescue the third one who are still trapped inside the well.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, Two men fell into a tube well while trying to rescue a man who accidentally slipped into it on officials said.

