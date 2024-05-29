Breaking

DC Bandipora prohibits entry, sale & carrying of polythene bags in Sub-division Gurez

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
Jammu and Kashmir, July 04 (ANI): A scenic view of Gurez valley, in Bandipora on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

In order to eradicate the effects of polythene bags and to keep Gurez Valley shipshape and tidy, the Deputy Commissioner/ District Magistrate, Bandipora, Shakeel ul Rehman Rather on Tuesday imposed a complete ban on entry, sale and carrying of polythene bags in Sub Division Gurez.

The move is aimed to reduce the hazardous effects of polythene bags and other non-biodegradable wastes in the ecologically fragile Valley.

During recent field tours/ inspections by various officials from District Administration Bandipora, it was found that there is rampant use and littering of polythene at various tourist spots in Gurez Valley in view of huge influx of tourists/ local travelers which is posing grave threat to the local ecology and environment.

Now, therefore, in view of the above and in the interest of conservation of ecology and environment of Gurez Valley and as part of eco-tourism and sustainable tourism measures, Deputy Commissioner/ District Magistrate, Bandipora in an official order instructed that there shall be complete prohibition on entry, sale and carrying of polythene bags in Sub Division Gurez.

The DC also directed Sub Divisional Magistrate, Gurez, to ensure strict compliance of these instructions. Rather also urged to take immediate steps to not allow polythene bags at all entry points enroute Gurez Valley on Bandipora-Gurez Road, and to also constitute market checking teams in this regard.

The DC also appealed to the public in general and tourists in particular to avoid usage of polythene bags and to cooperate in complete eradication of this menace so that organic set up of the ecologically fragile Valley can be preserved.

