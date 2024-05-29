DGP J&K makes surprise visit to SIA Jammu; Reviews its working and interacts with officials

Breaking

Director General of Police, J&K, R.R Swain during a surprise visit to State Investigation Agency (SIA) Jammu reviewed its working and interacted with the officials posted there.

Deepika SP and head of Jammu unit of SIA explained how the working space and environment had been improved for SIA investigation officers, chargesheets of important terror financing and narco-terrorism cases have been filed. She also explained the anklet programme pioneered by the CID wing.

J&K police is the first in the country in the entire country which introduced this technology based stringent bail condition that remotely monitors the movement of UAPA, NDPS and other offenders facing criminal proceedings for committing heinous and repeat crimes.

DGP impressed upon how SIA is making a mark in investigating terror cases and creating a fear of law in the minds of terrorists and their associates in the terror ecosystem.

SIA is focussing on property attachments, freezing of bank accounts, executing Non Bailable Warrants, opening Look Out Circulars etc to put social as well as financial pressure on terrorists.

DGP agreed to the proposition of SIA officials that full throttled efforts should be made to make those seeking and succeeding in getting bail connected with terrorism, secessionism, narcotics, land mafia and gangsterism to pay for the anklet. Why should public pay for the anklet and its service which costs around ₹50,000 was their contention.

