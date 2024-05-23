Terrorist associate booked under PSA & 04 notorious drug smugglers under PIT-NDPS Act in Kashmir: Police

After receiving formal detention orders from the competent authority, Police on Thursday booked a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outift LeT under PSA & four notorious drug smugglers under PIT-NDPS Act in Sopore & Handwara.

A Police spokesperson said, “The terrorist associate namely Ahsan Ul Haq Khanday son of Nazir Ahmad Khanday resident of Nowpora Kalan Sopore has been booked under PSA while as three notorious drug smugglers namely Barkat Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Ahad Dar resident of Shair Colony Sopore, Umar Bashir Zargar son of Bashir Ahmad Zargar resident of Behrampora Rafiabad and Musaib Bashir Lone son of Bashir Ahmad Lone resident of Wadoora Payeen Sopore have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act in Sopore. The booked persons have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal, Jammu.”

“Meanwhile, Police in Handwara booked a notorious drug peddler Aijaz Ahamd Bhat @Tanveer son of Mohd Ramzan Bhat resident of Kralgund Qaziabad under PIT NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention order from the competent authority. The booked drug peddler has been detained and subsequently lodged in jail”, he said.

Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against the said drug peddlers and they were involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to the local youth. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend his activities.