Dr.Darakhshan Andrabi presents cash assistance to Uri shelling affected people

BJP National Executive Member & Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi & BJP and General Secretary Organization Ashok Koul accompanied by MLAs Shakti Parihar and Balwant Singh Mankotia visited border areas in Uri and distributed relief among shelling affected people today. Dr Darakhshan Andrabi presented cash assistance to the Uri shelling affected people.

Many other BJP leaders also accompanied them. They interacted to the affected families and expressed their solidarity with these traumatized people. People appraised the delegation of the problems and difficulties they were facing after the Pakistani aggression on civilian areas.

The delegation handed over relief kits to the affected people. They gave full assurance to the victims of violence of full support from the party and the central government.

Speaking to media Dr Andrabi said that we are unitedly fighting a mischievous country having faith in terrorism. “Pakistan cowardly targetted our civilians, whilas India destroyed terror camps. Pakistan has fought with our people always and we have suffered a lot due to their mischiefs. They have faith in proxys while as our Armed forces are competent enough to safeguard our borders and our people. “, said Dr Darakhshan.

Speaking on the occasion Ashok Koul condemned the unprovoked aggression by Pakistan in the strongest terms and termed the shelling as a cowardly and desperate act of terrorism against innocent civilians.

“Pakistan has once again exposed its true face during the recent conflict by deliberately targeting innocent civilians living peacefully along the border. Even in times of war, attacking civilian populations is a grave violation of international humanitarian laws and reflects the desperation and moral bankruptcy of Pakistan’s leadership. This inhuman aggression will never be forgotten. Let it be known: India, under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responded with strength and will never tolerate such cowardly provocations against its people,” said Ashok Koul.

The delegation also emphasized the need for constructing permanent shelters and enhancing safety infrastructure in vulnerable areas to protect the lives of border residents.

BJP leaders Anwar Khan, Mudasir Wani, Dr Fareeda Khan, Sajid Yousuf Shah, MM War, Sahil Bashir Bhat, Manzoor Bhat, District President Baramulla along with his team also accompanied the delegation.