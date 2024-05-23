Police launches drive against illegal cultivation of poppy in Pulwama & Budgam

As a part of its persistent efforts to curb the menace of drugs in the society, police launched a special drive against illegal cultivation of poppy alongwith the teams of revenue & excise officials in Pulwama & Budgam districts.

The intensive drive against poppy cultivation, carried out by the joint teams led to the destruction of poppy cultivation spread over a vast area of land at two different places, Arihal and Tahab, in Pulwama and Gariend Kalan area in Budgam.

Accordingly, a case FIR No 174/2024 under relevant section of law has been registered at Police Station Budgam and in Pulwama case FIR Nos 94/2024 & 95/2024 under relevant section of law has been registered at Police Station Pulwama against 15 accused persons. The accused persons have been identified as Rafiq Ahmad Sheikh son of Assadullah Sheikh, Ali Mohd Sheikh son of Gh Mohd Sheikh, Zahoor Ah Dar son of Gh Mohidin, Gh Mohidin Ganie son of Qadoos, Fayaz Ah Sheikh son of Gh Qadir Sheikh, Gh Mohd Sheikh son of Wali Mohd Sheikh, Bilal Ah Ganie son of Sulla Ganie, Yaseen Ah Ganie son of Sulla Ganie, all residents of Tahab Pulwama and Nazir Ah Bhat son of Mohd Shaban Bhat, Mohd Abdullah Parry son of Gh Mohd Parry, Nazir Ah Ganie son of Gh Mohd Ganie son of Mushtaq Ah Ganie son of Gh Mohd Ganie, Zahoor Ah Raina son of Mohd Maqbool Raina, Manzoor Ah Raina son of Ab Kabir Raina and Ab Hameed Dar son of Gh Mohd Dar, all residents of Arihal Pulwama. Further investigation has been set into motion.

The general public of these areas have appreciated the action of the police and has urged to continue this drive in nearby areas as well. Police appeals general public to extend their cooperation in this drive against drug abuse.