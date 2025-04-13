Kashmir

Sufi tradition rooted in peace, harmony: Darakhshan

Visits shrines of Sakhi Zainshah Wali (RA) at Aishmuqam , Sarbal Pahalgam

Srinagar, Apr 12: Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today visited the Sufi shrines of Hazrat Sakhi Zainuddin Wali (RA) at Aishmuqam and Sarbal Pahalgam on the Annual Urs eve.
She paid obeisance at the shrines and prayed for the peace and prosperity of all.
Dr Andrabi was accompanied by the representatives of different government departments and the Waqf Board. She took stock of the facilities for the Urs. Andrabi took a tour of the on-hill market leading to the shrine at Aishmuqam and directed to manage utmost cleanliness around. Waqf Board Chairperson took stock of the ongoing development works at both the shrines at Aishmuqam and Sarbal.
She gave a timeline for the completion of these works. Dr Darakhshan later spoke to the media and assured that the transformative works within the Waqf Board will continue.
She said that those who are hurt by the transparency and accountability within the Waqf system are shouting full pitch and speaking about the reversal of the much appreciated changes in the Waqf Board here. “Amid this opposition from the illegal beneficiaries of Waqf,whose claim on the public assets was nullified, we continued with the changes and now people at the ground level are appreciating and cooperating with us”, said Andrabi. She said that come what may our mission of strengthening our Sufi centers will continue.”
Sufi spiritual tradition is our identity rooted in peace & harmony. We have to strengthen this glorious tradition. We have to reunite our society by promoting the Sufi ideology of inclusivity in the society”, said Dr Darakhshan.

