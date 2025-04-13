Dy CM pays surprise visit to Govt Ayurvedic Medical College Akhnoor

Jammu, Apr 12: Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary today paid a surprise visit to Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Nursing College at Akhnoor to inspect the progress of development works being executed there.

The concerned official apprised the Dy CM regarding approved works including boys hostel and girls hostel at Ayurvedic Medical College and a new block at Nursing College.

It was informed that Boys hostel has been sanctioned with an estimated cost of Rs 6.39 crore while girls hostel has been approved with an estimated cost of Rs 6.50 crore and an additional new block in Nursing College has to be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 2.64 crore. It wa also informed that all the works will be completed within 10 to 12 months duration.

During the visit, the Deputy Chief Minister inspected the quality of construction works and directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of progress while maintaining high standards in work execution. He emphasised the significance of timely completion of development works besides maintaining the quality of material to enhance the public amenities.

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated government’s commitment towards accelerating developmental projects for welfare of the people. He asked the officials to address any bottlenecks and ensure the projects are completed within the stipulated timelines.